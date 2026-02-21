Man arrested after posing as teen on Discord, soliciting explicit images from Chesterfield child

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A 36-year-old registered sex offender from Oregon was arrested and charged following an investigation into the online enticement of a child in Chesterfield County.

The arrest concluded a multi-state investigation involving the exploitation of a minor on the gaming and communication platform Discord.

The investigation began on June 30, 2025, when Investigator Brittany Robinson of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The tip included transcripts of explicit communications and usernames for both the suspect and the child victim, officials said.

The investigation determined that the suspect, Robert Lee Allen Jr., posed as a 14-year-old to form an online friendship with the child.

After the pair exchanged phone numbers, the suspect sent the child Roblox gift cards, officials said. Investigators described this as a known grooming tactic used to build trust and manipulate victims. Once the gift cards were confirmed as legitimate, officials said the suspect coerced the child into sending explicit images in exchange for additional cards while continuing to pose as a minor.

Investigator Robinson identified the child victim through their username and notified the parents to begin protective measures. As part of the evidence collection, law enforcement seized and forensically examined the child’s electronic devices. Robinson eventually tracked the suspect to Stayton, Oregon, where she identified him as Allen and discovered he was a registered sex offender, investigators said.

Because the suspect lived in another state, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with the Stayton Police Department and Officer Andrew Gamble. Chesterfield County officials transferred all evidence to Oregon for prosecution to ensure the suspect could be held accountable under that jurisdiction’s laws. During the subsequent investigation in Oregon, authorities said they discovered the suspect had engaged in similar conduct with multiple child victims across the United States.

Investigator Robinson emphasized the changing nature of online threats and the importance of parental oversight. She thanked the child’s parents for their swift cooperation and patience during the monthslong investigation.

“Online predators don’t look like ‘strangers in vans’ anymore. They hide behind gaming usernames and pretend to be kids,” Robinson said. “This case started with a child being groomed on Discord using Roblox gift cards. The suspect turned out to be a 36-year-old registered sex offender living across the country. Parents: talk to your kids. Check the apps. Ask the uncomfortable questions. This is happening more than you think… right in our backyards.”

Allen was taken into custody on Thursday. He has been charged with unlawful conduct with a child and encouraging child sex abuse in the third degree. Authorities said additional charges are possibly forthcoming as the case moves through the legal system.

