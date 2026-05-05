Man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An Ocean Isle Beach man was arrested in Chesterfield County Sunday after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Pageland.

Deputies say Levar Demond Edwards, 26, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The incident began when the Pageland Police Department was alerted that a stolen vehicle had entered the town. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on S.C. 151. Edwards fled the stop, and officers called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office later located the vehicle in the Mt. Croghan area of Chesterfield County and attempted a second traffic stop. Edwards refused to stop and reached speeds of over 100 mph during the pursuit. The vehicle eventually crashed and Edwards fled on foot in the area of Highway 145 and Douglas Mill Road in Chesterfield County.

The Bloodhound Team and Drone Team worked together to search the area. Edwards was later located and taken into custody.

He’s currently being held in the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

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