Fire chief faces firearm, drug, and explosives charges

MORVEN, N.C. — William N. Stubbs, the Morven fire chief, was arrested on Apr. 27, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. The arrest followed an investigation by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office and led to multiple felony charges against Stubbs.

William N. Stubbs

Stubbs was issued a $42,500 secured bond after his arrest. He faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony trafficking in opioids, and felony malicious use of explosives causing property damage.

Stubbs is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces three counts of felony conspiracy.

Additionally, Stubbs is charged with two counts of felony malicious use of explosives, causing property damage.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from several agencies during the investigation. These agencies include the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the North Carolina Department of Insurance, the Anson County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Charlotte Fire Department and the North Carolina Forest Service Law Enforcement Branch.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing. Authorities expect additional arrests related to the investigation.

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