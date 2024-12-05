Man arrested for animal cruelty in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was arrested last month in connection with cruelty towards several animals in Gastonia.

On October 3, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home on Withers Street.

At the home, officials found six dogs that appeared to be severely malnourished and multiple injuries, chained up.

Those dogs were eventually seized, according to officials.

On November 26, the owner of the dogs, 49-year-old Bobby Lee Watson, was charged with six counts of animal cruelty.

Watson was taken into custody and received a $100,000 secured bond.

The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to investigate this case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Z. Castaneda at 704 866-3320 or CrimeStoppers at 704 861-8000.

