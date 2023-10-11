Man arrested for break-in at Birkdale Village jewelry store

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with breaking into a jewelry store in Birkdale Village months ago.

On July 27, witnesses told police that they saw a blue van parked outside of Fink’s Jewelers. They also reported seeing the front window of the store smashed out and several people inside.

Police said the people inside ran out of the store and tried to leave in the van, but it broke down. They ended up running away instead.

Derrick Lamar Brooks, 33, was identified as a suspect in this case. He was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, and injury to personal property.

Brooks was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Sept. 20 and was extradited back to Mecklenburg County on Sept. 27.

He was later released on a $10,000 secured bond.

