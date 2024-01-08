Man arrested, charged with overdose death of Union Co. woman

UNION CO., N.C. — Earlier this week, deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office charged a man after an ongoing fentanyl overdose death investigation.

Deputies arrested Cameron Nye, 35, from Monroe and charged him with one count of felony death by distribution.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation began last June when deputies went to a home on Rocky River Road in Monroe for a narcotics overdose.

Officials say Rochelle Newberry, 42, died from the overdose.

Over the last several months deputies, detectives and crime lab personnel were able to identify Nye as the person who supplied Newberry with the fentanyl that ultimately killed her.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Nye and took him to the Union County Detention Center where he is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, click here for resources.

