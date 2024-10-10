Charlotte’s Hidden Crisis: County-by-County mental health resource guide

Mental health is an epidemic that is affecting one in four people around the world.

You are not alone. There is help and there is hope.

Channel 9 is committed to breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health and offering real solutions. See resources available in a county near you:

Alexander Youth Network

Day Treatment, Intensive In-Home, MultiSystemic Therapy, Multisystemic Therapy for Problem Sexual Behavior (MST-PSB), Therapeutic Foster Care, Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility

Click here or here.

Contact: 855-362-8470

We are happy to provide several ways to find help, a mental health care provider, or psychotherapy group by selecting from the following: Mental Health Screening Tools, Suicide Prevention, Mental Health Provider Directory, Search Directory by Zip Code, Search Directory by Disorder, Search Directory by Insurance, County & State Resources, Psychotherapy Groups, Group Practice.

Mental Health Screening Tools

Suicide Prevention -- IF YOU ARE IN CRISIS AND NEED IMMEDIATE HELP, please call: 1-800-273-TALK or 911.

County and State Resources

Click here and here.

Click here for Espanol.

Contact: 704-365-3454

Type in your zip code, find resources for health care (including mental health care), transportation, housing, other services.

The JED Foundation

A nonprofit that focuses on mental health for teens and young adults, the foundation also provides information for schools looking to help students with their mental health.

Contact: 212-647-7544

The Samaritan’s Crisis Hotline

With the goal of helping people in distress, the free, confidential, 24-hour emotional support and crisis response hotline service is available on an immediate and ongoing basis to help people who are dealing with every kind of problem, illness, trauma or loss as they try to cope with their difficulties.

Contact: 212-673-3000

County-by-county guide to locate phone numbers for local crisis providers, MOBILE crisis centers (will come to you) and crisis support centers in the area.

NC Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services

Contact: 1-800-662-7030

The Crisis Text Line

A 24/7 service that’s text only. Right now though, their website is absolutely packed with support numbers and additional information. Plus, texting lets you reach out when you’re away from home or a computer, feeling unsafe about accepting or placing a phone call, or discreetly if you need to. Simply text 741-741 with the message “START” to get started. You’ll have to provide a couple of details, but after that, you’re connected with someone who can help.

The State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Youth Crisis Center

A Monarch program in Mecklenburg County that provides age-appropriate treatment for youth and teens from across NC in a mental health or substance use crisis. The SECU Youth Crisis Center offers short-term stabilization for an acute psychiatric episode in a secure setting.

A place where military families heal from the hidden wounds of war. Eagle Rock Camp, through faith in action, brings military families together to heal, reconnect in their communities, restore their hope and emerge as an empowered, purpose-driven unit.

Contact: 704-325-3350

MindPath Care Centers

MindPath Care Centers is an outpatient mental and behavioral healthcare provider committed to delivering the highest quality and most comprehensive mindcare to every person who needs help along the way.

Contact: 877-876-3783

Atrium Health Resources

Local Behavioral Health Resources:

Alcohol and Drug Council of NC, Benchmarks (An Alliance of NC Agencies Helping Children, Adults & Families), Atrium Health Ultimate Guide to Alcohol Awareness, Council for Children's Rights, Mecklenburg County Behavioral Health Division, Mental Health Association of Central Carolinas

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of North Carolina, North Carolina Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services

National Behavioral Health Resources:

Alcoholics Anonymous, Freedom from Fear, MentalHealth.gov, Mental Health America, Narcotics Anonymous, National Alliance on Mental Illness, National Council for Behavioral Health, National Empowerment Center, National Institute of Mental Health, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Clinicians serve youth with various issues such as grief and loss, adjustment problems, poor social skills, sexual abuse issues, impulse control/hyperactivity, anger management, problems at home or at school as well as substance abuse services.

Contact: 828-439-8191

NAMI North Carolina

The National Alliance on Mental Illness North Carolina (NAMI NC) seeks to promote recovery and optimize quality of life for those affected by mental illness through its 25 affiliates and its membership of over 1,700 individuals and families statewide. NAMI NC is conducting a series of outreach and education activities to address mental health disparities.

Contact: (919) 788-0801

SAMHSA Treatment Referral Helpline,

Get general information on mental health and locate treatment services in your area. Speak to a live person, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Contact: 1-877-SAMHSA7 (1-877-726-4727)

An international nonprofit membership organization (with more than 1,800 professional mental health members) and a leader in education, training, and research for anxiety, depression and related disorders.

Contact: 240-485-1001

Transcend Charlotte

The mission of Transcend Charlotte is to promote authenticity, connection, and social justice by empowering transgender individuals and all gender diverse or gender non-conforming people impacted by oppression and/or trauma. We believe in person-centered rather than identity-centered language and do not discriminate based on sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, age, ability, mental illness/injury, or beliefs – we respect all identities.

Contact: 704-980-8509

Charlotte Transgender Healthcare Group

Is a multi-disciplinary group of licensed medical and mental health providers who work with gender-diverse individuals of all ages in the Charlotte and surrounding area.

Eustress, Inc. is committed to shedding light and sharing knowledge on issues that affect our mental health. Sometimes we don't realize that we are not alone when it comes to our own mental health or helping others affected by mental illness. We understand the importance of talking about it through speaking engagements, social media campaigns, and our events.

Free Stress Tracker

Contact: (704) 325-6290

