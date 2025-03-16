Man arrested for murder of 28-year-old in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested one man on Sunday for the murder of a 28-year-old woman in west Charlotte in early March.

Stevie Bernard Walker was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police responded to a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1200 block of Lucky Penny Street on March 1 around 9 p.m., according to CMPD.

Officers found Sumer Massey with a gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced Massey dead on the scene.

Walker was arrested for shooting and killing Massey, according to court documents.

Court documents show that Walker had previously been arrested for second-degree kidnapping in 2006.

No further has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

