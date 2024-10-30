Man arrested for numerous commercial burglaries in Rowan County, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with numerous commercial burglaries this year, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

In July, deputies began receiving reports about break-ins at several gas stations and small businesses.

Items such as computers, money, and cigarettes were reported stolen, according to deputies.

Deputies said similar cases had also been reported in South Carolina.

In October, 61-year-old Andre Heaggins was identified as a suspect in these incidents. He was later arrested and charged with four counts of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and three counts of injury to real property.

Heaggins also faces charges in South Carolina. He is being held at the Rowan County jail under a $30,000 secured bond.

