Orthopedic practice sued after vacating office space

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A local developer is suing an orthopedic practice, alleging it is in breach of contract after abandoning its office space less than two years into a 10-year lease.

Gateway Center LLC, affiliated with local developer Wes Bawab, filed a lawsuit July 2 in Mecklenburg County Superior Court against Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center for breach of contract and negligence. Gateway Center LLC alleges that Carolina Orthopaedic owes more than $25,000 in unpaid rent and is asking for that amount plus accrued interest and court costs.

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