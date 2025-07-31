Man arrested in Salisbury bank robbery, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery Thursday afternoon, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Avalon Street.

Police said they were dispatched to F&M Bank after a holdup alarm was activated.

At the scene, officers arrested a man who had been seen exiting the bank.

Bank staff would later identify 58-year-old Jeffrey Dean Athey Sr. as the suspect who passed them a note and demanded money.

They told police that they had given him the money before he was arrested.

Police said Athey was eventually charged with common law robbery. He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

