Man arrested in connection with multiple car break-ins, thefts in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a man in connection with multiple car break-ins and thefts across south Charlotte.

According to CMPD, the incidents occurred between April 11 and April 18 at hotels, fitness centers and country clubs in the area.

Sidney Duron Truesdale, 42, was arrested and charged after officers traced a stolen black Charger at multiple crime scenes back to him. Police say he was taken into custody by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on April 19 and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Truesdale faces several charges, including 12 counts of breaking and entering motor vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor larceny, 2 counts felony larceny, and a count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle with theft.

Detectives say they are still reviewing other cases for possible connections.

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