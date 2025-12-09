Man arrested for tattooing minor and providing drugs in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — Dusty Lewis Faile, 39, was arrested last Friday after the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home, uncovering drugs and tattoo equipment linked to allegations involving a 15-year-old girl.

The investigation began in early October when the sheriff’s office received a report that Dusty Faile provided marijuana and gave a tattoo to a minor, and inappropriately touched her at his residence on Camp Creek Road in Lancaster.

“This report was thoroughly investigated, and the facts contained in the report were corroborated by that investigation and by evidence discovered during the search,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

The search warrant was served by investigators from the Special Victims’ Unit, along with members of the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force, deputies, agents of the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the sheriff’s office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).

During the search, authorities found tattooing equipment, including a tattoo gun, needles, and accessories, as well as 4.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 5.7 grams of suspected marijuana, and digital scales, the sheriff’s office stated.

Dusty Faile was charged with assault and battery first degree, tattooing a person under 18 years of age, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.Faile’s bonds were set totaling $100,000, which he posted, leading to his release later on Friday.

Sheriff Barry Faile emphasized the seriousness with which the department treats offenses against minors, particularly those involving adult men and young females, and expressed appreciation for the collaborative effort in the investigation.

