17-year-old charged in Lancaster shooting, deputies say

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday morning in connection with the shooting death of Daquindrick Blackmon on Springdale Road, Lancaster.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office charged Ramon Omar Pyatt with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime after he was detained and medically cleared for incarceration.

Ramon Omar Pyatt

Sheriff Barry Faile stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Blackmon. Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is just beginning.”

Deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, where Blackmon, 29, was shot outside his home after a brief conversation with the suspect.

Blackmon was transported to a local medical facility and later airlifted to North Carolina, where he died.

The crime scene unit collected evidence at the scene while deputies and investigators conducted interviews with witnesses.

A sheriff’s office drone, K-9 tracking team, and SWAT team were deployed during the investigation.

The K-9 tracked from Springdale Road to a home on 8th Street, where deputies found a pistol and other evidence.

Pyatt returned home shortly after the shooting with a laceration to his face and scratches on his arms, according to a relative. Bond was denied for Pyatt on Monday morning.

The investigation into the motive and details surrounding the shooting is ongoing, as authorities continue to gather and process evidence.

