Man barricades himself in RV at travel center off I-85

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted for six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of indecent liberties.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 85, south of Salisbury at about 12:30 p.m.

A warrant was being served for Steven Borek, who had a knife and barricaded himself inside an RV.

Deputies forced their way inside and found him on the floor with a neck injury.

Borek is being treated at the hospital.

The sheriff said Borek’s injury was not from officers’ forced entry.

