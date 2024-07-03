Local

Man barricades himself in RV at travel center off I-85

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Man barricades himself in RV at travel center off I-85

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted for six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of indecent liberties.

Wanted man killed in shootout with deputies after being found guilty of child sex crimes

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 85, south of Salisbury at about 12:30 p.m.

A warrant was being served for Steven Borek, who had a knife and barricaded himself inside an RV.

Deputies forced their way inside and found him on the floor with a neck injury.

Borek is being treated at the hospital.

The sheriff said Borek’s injury was not from officers’ forced entry.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read