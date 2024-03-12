Man becomes first convicted in SC for blocking access to Planned Parenthood in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time in South Carolina, a man was found guilty of blocking access to a healthcare clinic.

FBI says Steven Clark Lefemine, 68, sat in front of the entrance to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in Columbia, blocking people from walking into the clinic.

Doing this violated the Freedom of Access to a Clinic Entrances, also known as the FACE Act.

Employees of the clinic say they were familiar with Lefemine because he frequently protests at the clinic.

During the court hearing, they showed video and audio of his involvement.

Lefemine acted as his own attorney and admitted to blocking the doors specifically to prevent the clinic from performing abortions.

The clinic provides many reproductive services, including birth control, mental health counseling, pregnancy testing and planning, prenatal and postpartum services as well as abortion.

“We will protect South Carolinians’ right to peacefully protest, but we will also protect their right to access healthcare facilities,” said Adair F. Boroughs, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. “Lefemine’s protest became unlawful when he physically prevented patients from entering Planned Parenthood.”

Lefemine faces a fine up to $10,000 and a maximum penalty of six months in federal prison.

This marks the first FACE Act conviction in South Carolina.

