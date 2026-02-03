Man breaks into NC Little Caesars, makes and sells pizzas

KINSTON, N.C. — A man broke into a North Carolina Little Caesars, prepared pizzas and sold them to customers before pocketing the money, Kinston police stated.

Jonathon Hackett, 41, a former employee, unlawfully entered the pizza restaurant twice last weekend.

The first time, Hacket entered the business, made the pizzas and sold them while keeping the proceeds. The second time, Hackett broke into it while employees were inside. However, they tried to stop him from getting in, and a fight broke out, police said.

He was treated at a hospital then arrested and taken to the Lenoir County Jail.

He was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and misdemeanor breaking and entering, police said.

