Man charged after shots fired into Albemarle furniture store

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A 28-year-old man is in custody, accused of firing shots at someone and into Badcock Home Furniture Thursday morning, Albemarle police said.

Taahir Darnell Brunner is accused of shooting at someone from a vehicle, which was when some of the rounds went into the furniture store on N.C. Highway 24/27.

Albemarle police officers spoke with a witness who said someone shot at him from a vehicle shortly before 10 a.m.

Police detectives located and arrested Brunner in Norwood with the help of local police.

Brunner was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in city limits, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

It was not a random act and the people involved knew each other, according to preliminary reports.

There were no injuries reported.

