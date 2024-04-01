Man wanted for domestic-related shooting in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Police in Albemarle are looking for a man accused of a domestic-related shooting on Sunday.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a home on Arey Avenue where they found someone who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators identified 40-year-old Larry Jamaar Pemberton as the suspect in the case.

Pemberton was last seen driving a red Dodge Charger SXT with North Carolina license plate KHX-9994.

Pemberton has outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging firearm inside city limits.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows where Pemberton may be is asked to call police at 704-984-9500.

