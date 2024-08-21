Man charged for buying an iPad with fake money, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY , N.C. — A man was charged for buying an iPad from Facebook Marketplace with fake money, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim posted an ad on Facebook Marketplace for an iPad. The suspect, 24-year-old Vernon Lee McCray Jr., agreed to buying it, according to the sheriff’s office.

They met on Dec. 27, 2023 at the victim’s home where McCray gave her the money, deputies say.

On Dec. 29, the victim attempted to deposit the money and her bank told her that the bills were fake.

Deputies called McCray and he denied the transaction happened.

The victim identified McCray through the Facebook profile that was used on the Marketplace profile.

McCray was found and arrested in Cumberland County on Aug. 9 and has been charged with obtaining property by false pretense and uttering a forged instrument.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond.

VIDEO: String of break-ins, crime at Charlotte Airport has pilot concerned

String of break-ins, crime at Charlotte Airport has pilot concerned





©2024 Cox Media Group