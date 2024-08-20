Judge denies bond for mosque stabbing suspect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A judge denied bond Tuesday for a man accused of stabbing someone after a service Friday afternoon at the Masjid Al Salaam mosque on West Main Street in Rock Hill.

A Rock Hill police detective and a victim’s advocate requested that the judge not give Travaughn West, 27, a bond because of his criminal history.

West’s previous convictions include assault with intent to kill, and armed robbery.

He’s charged with assault and battery of an aggravated nature and possession of a firearm or knife during a violent crime.

West had been to the mosque several times before police said he stabbed someone in attendance.

The detective said West stabbed Abdul Shabaz in the abdomen, then attempted to stab him a second time.

That was when one of the mosque’s members, who works in security, shot West.

Police in Rock Hill quickly arrested West and sent him to jail.

West attended the hearing virtually from a hospital bed.

Travaughn West A judge on Tuesday denied bond for Travaughn West who is accused of stabbing a member of a Rock Hill mosque after service last Friday.

He said during the hearing that he does not remember the incident. The suspect said he suddenly woke up in a hospital bed injured with a gunshot wound and broken bones.

The victim’s advocate spoke on behalf of Shabaz’s wife, who was by her husband’s side in a hospital room.

“She wanted to reiterate this was an unprovoked attack,” the advocate said. “He’s still in the hospital a few days later. She’s requesting a no-contact order since the defendant knows where the victim spends the majority of his time.”

The judge also issued West a no-contact order for the victim, his family, and the mosque.

West was a member there for about eight months.

Shabaz is expected to make a full recovery.

The attack was not motivated by religion, officials said.

