Man charged in deadly shooting of Lancaster County business owner

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a business owner in Lancaster County Wednesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Memorial Park Road, which was owned by relatives of Roger Ledell Baskins.

Weeks prior to this incident, Baskins got into an argument with his family members. During that argument, Baskins pulled out a pistol and threatened one family member before firing several shots into another family member’s car in the yard.

According to deputies, Baskins then used a car battery to smash windows out of the car he shot, as well as another car that belonged to a third family member. However, no one was injured during this incident.

Baskins left the scene on foot and was eventually spotted by family members in a yard on Willow Lake Road. He was then taken into custody.

Witnesses at the scene told the sheriff’s department that Baskins had been driving a burgundy 1997 Toyota 4Runner before arriving at the location. An inquiry into the vehicle revealed it belonged to a 65-year-old Charles Wilburn Presler from Rock Hill.

At the request of local officers, Rock Hill Police Department went to the Presler address and spoke with his wife. She said she hadn’t been able to get in contact with him via phone.

She also said Presler operated a business on Memorial Park Road, which was a short distance from the home where the family disturbance occurred. Deputies then searched that business and found Presler deceased from a gunshot wound. He also appeared to have been robbed.

When Baskins was arrested, deputies said they found a pistol in the 4Runner. An initial investigation indicates Baskins arrived at Presler’s business a little over an hour after the domestic disturbance.

“We might never know what set Baskins off, but for about an hour and a half he was on a violent rampage in our community,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the murder victim’s family and friends. I’m thankful Baskins’ family members alerted police to his location, and I appreciate the quick action taken by the Lancaster Police Department officers who chased Baskins down and took him into custody. Our community was not safe as long as Baskins was on the run.”

Roger Ledell Baskins

In connection with the homicide, Baskins has been charged with murder, armed robbery, second-degree burglary, grand larceny of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes.

Baskins is being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center after his bond was denied Thursday afternoon.

