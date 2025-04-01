No bond for man accused of robbing two people, including Morehead Social owner

CHARLOTTE — A man is in custody and is being held on no bond after CMPD says he robbed two people and shot one of them outside the Kangaroo gas station last week. It happened last Thursday on Wilkinson Boulevard.

The man identified as the victim in the police report and affidavit is the registered owner of Morehead Social, according to the NC Secretary of State’s Office. Morehead Social burned down last month. The fire is under investigation.

CMPD says Markeis Ashford targeted the owner of Morehead Social and a woman he was with as they were leaving the Kangaroo gas station. The affidavit says the two were purchasing snacks and walking back to the Golden Dragon Arcade around 5:30 in the morning.

Police say Ashford demanded the Morehead Social owner’s bag, which contained $10,000 in cash. The affidavit says Ashford then threatened to shoot them.

After the threat, the affidavit says the Morehead Social owner pulled his own handgun out. The two fired at each other. Police say Ashford shot the woman in the thighs. Police also say the Morehead Social owner shot Ashford in the foot.

As CMPD was investigating the shooting scene, someone called 911 to report a puddle of blood and a blood trail leading to an apartment in Stonehaven East. That’s where police found and arrested Ashford.

Ashford has a lengthy criminal history. In 2018, he was sentenced to 93 months in prison after pleading guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon. CMPD believes he worked with “an unknown female who was watching the victims in order to set them up for the robbery.”

The police report says in total $17,000 in cash was taken. Also taken, according to the report, was an iPhone 15 pro max, a Michael Kors purse, a grey crossbody bag and a Smith and Wesson 9 MM. The affidavit says $6,358 was found hidden in a “small crevice behind the master bathroom vanity” in the apartment they found Ashford. The warrant notes “many of the bills had blood on them.”

CMPD did not respond to an email seeking further comment.

Attempts to get in touch with the shooting victim and the Morehead Social owner were unsuccessful.

