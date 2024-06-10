Man charged with attempted murder in southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged with first-degree attempted murder following a shooting in southwest Charlotte over the weekend.

Police said Fabio Perez-Murillo shot a 26-year-old man in the Montclaire South neighborhood.

Fabio Perez-Murillo

The incident occurred just after midnight Sunday on West Arrowood Road, near Nations Ford Road.

MEDIC said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Perez-Murillo is currently being held on a $400,000 bond.

