3 seriously hurt after shooting in Uptown, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A shooting in Uptown Charlotte early Saturday morning sent three people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to first responders.

MEDIC says three people were hospitalized after a shooting that was reported overnight on N. Tryon Street, near W. 10th Street.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hasn’t given any information on the shooting yet. It’s not clear if any suspects are in custody.

The victims in the shooting haven’t been identified.

Few details are available at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

