Man charged with felony sex offense in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Raleigh Garner Rogers, 64, is being held without bond in Burke County after being charged with felony first-degree statutory sex offense, authorities said.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office following a sexual assault report received on June 15. The victim in the case is under the age of 13.

Rogers remains in custody after being served with an arrest warrant on Thursday and appearing in court on Friday, authorities said.

His initial court appearance confirmed he will continue to be held without bond, as ordered by the court.

Rogers’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 17.

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