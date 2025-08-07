Meth dealers arrested in Statesville drug bust

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two men from Statesville, Cody Shane Jett and John Anthony Mazzullo, were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into illegal drug activities and outstanding felony warrants, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Narcotics detectives had received reliable information that Mazzullo was staying at the Masters Inn in Statesville and was involved in methamphetamine distribution while evading arrest for multiple felony charges.

Sheriff Darren Campbell stated, “This is another example of law enforcement and the community working together to reduce crime and make our community safer.”

Statesville meth bust From left: Cody Shane Jett, John Anthony Mazzullo (ICSO)

Mazzullo was found at the Masters Inn located at 702 Sullivan Road, where he was allegedly dealing methamphetamine and had outstanding warrants for felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, felony conspiracy, felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

During the investigation, detectives identified Jett as a second suspect, who was reportedly supplying large amounts of methamphetamine in Iredell County.

After Mazzullo’s arrest, investigators obtained a search warrant for his hotel room, uncovering evidence linking Jett to drug trafficking.

When Jett returned to the area, deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered half a pound of methamphetamine worth $22,700 in his vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Mazzullo was served with his outstanding warrants and received a $50,000 secured bond.

Jett faced charges of felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession and transportation, and felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and was held without bond due to being out on bond for unrelated charges.

The investigation into the drug activities involving Mazzullo and Jett is ongoing, with potential for additional charges as authorities continue to gather evidence.

