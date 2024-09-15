Man charged with murder after wife, man found dead inside home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Saturday.

Rowan County Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Old Oak Lane around 8:42 a.m.

A woman, Amanda Burr, called 911 saying that a friend, Johnathan Davan Freemon, allegedly sent her a photo of her husband dead in their home, according to Rowan County deputies.

Johnathan’s wife, Teri Freeman was also dead inside the home, according to officials.

When officers arrived on the scene, deputies say they found Johnathan on the scene and confirmed that the victims were inside, dead from gunshots.

It was discovered that Johnathan made “incriminating statements,” confessing to people he contacted after the killings, according to officials.

Johnathan has been charged with two counts of murder and has no bond.

The investigation is still active and deputies are encouraging anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Ryan Barkley at (704-216-8711).

