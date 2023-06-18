Person in custody following homicide in Union County, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person has been taken into custody in connection with a homicide investigation in Union County.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on the 900 block of Clark Street after receiving reports about a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found a man deceased inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and an investigation into what occurred is ongoing, according to deputies.

Deputies said this is an isolated incident and there are no other known threats to the public in this area.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Main Office at (704)283-3789.

