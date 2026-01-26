Man charged with murder in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Jawonn Qua-Darius McIlwain, 27, was charged in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Elijah Vashon Parker, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Monday.

McIlwain was arrested on Thursday on unrelated charges. Detectives interviewed him, which was when they charged him with murder.

Jawonn Qua-Darius McIlwain

The deadly shooting happened on Jan. 14 in the 100 block of North Brevard Street in north Charlotte.

CMPD said there were narcotics at the scene of the crime.

No additional details have been made available.

