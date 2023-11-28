Man charged with murder in shooting at makeshift Iredell County gun range

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting at a makeshift gun range in Iredell County.

Deputies were called on Nov. 18 to Nance Farm Road, south of Mooresville, for the incident. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old David Shane Nance who had been shot twice in the chest.

On Tuesday, deputies said 63-year-old Herbert Mark Potts is the person who called 911.

Deputies said Potts identified himself as the shooter. He told investigators the shooting happened a fight between him and Nance.

Potts was arrested on Monday and was charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Iredell County jail, where he is being held with no bond.

