Deputies investigate deadly shooting at makeshift gun range in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a makeshift gun range on Saturday.

Investigators said they were called to Nance Farm Road, south of Mooresville, for the incident. When they arrived, they found 46-year-old David Shane Nance who had been shot in the chest.

Deputies said they are talking to Nance’s family members and any neighbors who were nearby when the shooting happened.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said the shooting wasn’t random, and said the suspect and victim appeared to know each other before it happened.

Campbell added that the suspected shooter is also the person who called 911. He said that person is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities are also waiting on the autopsy results and going through evidence to determine what led up to the incident.

The case is still under investigation. No charges have been filed yet.

