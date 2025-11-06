Man charged with murder of unborn child after domestic assault in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend so severely that she later delivered a stillborn fetus. Police said Arnold Noe Santos Deras turned himself in and is charged with the murder of an unborn child and several related offenses.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to the 800 block of Farmhurst Drive in south Charlotte following a domestic assault incident on Sunday.

A woman reported being physically assaulted by her boyfriend, Arnold Noe Santos Deras.

The victim initially declined hospital transport but later received medical treatment where she delivered a 15-week-old stillborn fetus.

On Thursday, Santos Deras turned himself in to the CMPD Eastway Division.

He was charged with multiple offenses, including murder of an unborn child, assault on a female, and assault by strangulation.

The charges also include breaking and entering, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, and battery of an unborn child.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Double homicide arrest in Albemarle following domestic dispute