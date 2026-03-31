Man succumbs to injuries sustained in southwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal crash in southwest Charlotte.

On March 14, officers responded to a crash in the 3900 block of South Tryon Street. When they arrived, they located an unresponsive man, 28-year-old William Primos, in the street with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

Police also located a Ford Explorer and its driver. The driver was not injured.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Primos was standing in the road when he was struck by the Ford Explorer.

On March 27, Primos succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

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