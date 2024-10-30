Man from Chesterfield arrested for child sex abuse material, sheriff’s office says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators in Chesterfield County say a man in custody for child sexual abuse material may have been preying on victims for a while.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Joey Samuel Ammons after he was found with sexual images of minors within the Chesterfield community.

It started on Oct. 10 when the sheriff’s office got a tip about allegations of sexual exploitation involving a minor. Deputies searched Ammons’ home on Begley Stump Road and found child sexual abuse material on his mobile device.

The sheriff’s office says Ammons also had three guns seized because he’s not allowed to have firearms.

Authorities said Ammons is charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and additional warrants are expected.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities have a “strong belief that Ammons may have been preying on victims for an extended period of time.”

Jail records say that Ammons was still in custody as of Wednesday.

