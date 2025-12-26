Man convicted in Bessemer City restaurant crash seeks to overturn conviction

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man who drove into a Bessemer City restaurant, killing two family members, wants his conviction overturned.

According to the Gaston Gazette, Roger Self filed a motion claiming his defense attorney, Rick Beam, didn’t adequately represent him and pressured him into pleading guilty.

Self was ultimately sentenced to 48 years in prison for the 2018 murders of his daughter and daughter-in-law.

He said he was troubled by mental health issues at the time of the incident.

Beam’s lawyer told the Gazette that he followed his client’s instructions, and the plea was Self’s choice.

The new motion asks a judge to either drop Self’s charges or grant a resentencing hearing.

