Man convicted for stealing van with baby inside from Charlotte hospital

CHARLOTTE — A man has been convicted for stealing a van with a baby inside from outside of a Charlotte hospital.

The district attorney’s office said 31-year-old Michael Crittenden was tried for first-degree kidnapping and felony larceny. He was found guilty of felony larceny and not guilty of kidnapping.

On June 15, 2019, Crittenden stole a gold 2016 Kia Sedona from the Novant Health hospital on Hawthorne Lane. The van had been left unattended with a 1-year-old inside.

According to officers, the child was found safe 30 minutes later after Crittenden dropped him off at a gated apartment complex on Water Walk Lane. He was on a sidewalk and still strapped into his car seat.

Crittenden was arrested the next day in Conway, South Carolina. He had the victim’s stolen car keys and belongings in his possession.

A judge sentenced Crittenden to eight to 19 months in prison.

(WATCH BELOW: Police investigating shooting, kidnapping in Belmont)

Police investigating shooting, kidnapping in Belmont









©2024 Cox Media Group