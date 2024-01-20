Man in custody following high-speed chase in Stanly County, police say

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Stanly County Friday evening, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Police said the chase began after Johnny Robinson committed a hit-and-run in Wadesboro.

When officers tried to make contact with Robinson, he fled the scene, leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Upon entering Norwood, stop sticks were deployed, but due to the vehicle doing an excess of 100mph, the impairment of the driver, and Robinson’s inability to control his vehicle, he ran over the curb, striking a fire hydrant and two utility poles before overturning the vehicle.

The vehicle then caught fire, and Robinson was quickly extracted. He did not sustain any injuries, according to police.

Police said Robinson is facing several charges, with others pending.

VIDEO: Lawsuit filed by estate of woman killed in crash with CMPD chase suspect

