Man dies following shooting during drug deal, Rock Hill police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man had died after being shot in the head during a drug deal last weekend, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The shooting occurred on Saluda Street just after 12:10 a.m. on November 4.

At the scene, 21-year-old Christopher King Boyd and 19-year-old Demetris Franklin told police that the victim who was shot had allegedly tried to rob them while in the parking lot.

It was later determined that Boyd and Franklin were in the area to sell drugs to the victim. And when the victim pulled out a gun, Franklin used a gun to shoot him in the head, according to police.

Originally, Boyd and Franklin were both charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Franklin is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to police.

On November 8, police announced that the victim had died from his injuries.

Since the victim’s death, police said murder warrants have been issued for Boyd and Franklin. A warrant for possession of a weapon during a violent crime was also issued for Boyd.

Boyd was arrested and taken into custody. Franklin, who was still in the Moss Justice Detention Center, was transported back to the Rock Hill Law Center, according to police.

