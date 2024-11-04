2 arrested after shooting during drug deal, Rock Hill police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two men were arrested after a 21-year-old was found shot in the head over the weekend in Rock Hill, police said Monday.

The Rock Hill Police Department said officers and first responders found the victim on Saluda Street after a reported shooting just after 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

Two men were at the scene in a pickup truck, and they told officers that the victim who was shot had allegedly tried to rob them while in the parking lot, according to the police department.

The two men were identified as 21-year-old Christopher King Boyd and 19-year-old Demetris Franklin.

RHPD said detectives learned the two men were there to sell drugs to the person who was shot, and when the victim pulled out a gun, Franklin used a gun to shoot him in the head.

According to the police department, they’re both facing charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Franklin is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was listed in critical condition, according to RHPD.

(VIDEO: 1 hurt after shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says)

1 hurt after shooting in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group