Man exposes himself to woman on Midtown greenway, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man exposed himself to a woman walking on a south Charlotte greenway at about 10:30 a.m. New Year’s Day, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened in Midtown on the Little Sugar Greenway near Metropolitan Avenue and Kings Drive.

The victim told police she didn’t know the man.

CMPD’s Sex Assault Unit is investigating.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story.

