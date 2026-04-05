Man faces charges after allegedly forcing girl’s head underwater

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — A man is facing misdemeanor child abuse charges after police say he held a girl’s head underwater at a North Carolina beach.
Sunset Beach Police say Christopher Lee was watching his girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter when he forced her underwater multiple times.
ALSO READ: 3-year-old immigrant suffered alleged sexual abuse during months in federal custody, family says
Our partners at the Charlotte Observer learned through court documents that Lee allegedly did it out of anger, and as a punishment.
The girl’s mother is also charged with misdemeanor abuse.
WATCH: City leaders plant pinwheels to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month
©2026 Cox Media Group