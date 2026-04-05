Man faces charges after allegedly forcing girl’s head underwater

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — A man is facing misdemeanor child abuse charges after police say he held a girl’s head underwater at a North Carolina beach.

Sunset Beach Police say Christopher Lee was watching his girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter when he forced her underwater multiple times.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer learned through court documents that Lee allegedly did it out of anger, and as a punishment.

The girl’s mother is also charged with misdemeanor abuse.

WATCH: City leaders plant pinwheels to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

City leaders plant pinwheels to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

©2026 Cox Media Group