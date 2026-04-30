Man faces felony charges for property damage at Lake Norman Airport

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Justice Marcell Phillips, 20, of Statesville, is facing multiple felony charges following property damage incidents at Lake Norman Airport in Iredell County.

His alleged involvement began on Saturday with damage to a commercial building, and an aircraft was later found damaged on Monday, with his vehicle discovered engulfed in flames in South Carolina, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Justice Marcell Phillips

The initial incident on Saturday involved a commercial burglary alarm at Lake Norman Airport, to which Iredell County Sheriff’s office Deputy M. Dyson responded within 3 minutes. He found an all-terrain vehicle with an open driver’s side door and items scattered nearby, along with significant damage to the business, including a partially shattered front door and two broken windows totaling approximately $2,500 in losses.

Despite the damage, it appeared no one had gained entry into the building.

Assistance from the Mooresville Police Department helped deputies establish a perimeter around the airport.

Deputy J. Berrier and K-9 Enyo conducted a track that led to a parking lot, where authorities believe the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Detective Moore continued the investigation, which led to the identification of a suspect vehicle connected to the incident.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina later located the suspect vehicle fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 26. Through further investigation, Justice Phillips, 20, of Statesville, was identified as the suspect.

Phillips was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on charges of impeding the roadway, providing false information and resisting arrest.

Based on evidence gathered, Deputy Dyson obtained warrants charging Phillips with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and felony attempted breaking and entering a building.

On Monday, deputies were called back to Lake Norman Airport after additional property damage was discovered. Detectives and crime scene investigators responded and processed a damaged aircraft, with estimated losses of approximately $50,000. An additional warrant for felony damage to property was obtained for Phillips.

Phillips remains in custody in South Carolina on the charges.

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