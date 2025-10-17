Man faces murder, criminal sexual conduct charges after holding 4 people captive in basement

LANCASTER, S.C. — A man is facing multiple charges, including murder and criminal sexual conduct, after holding four people hostage in the basement of a Lancaster home for years.

Police were called about an unresponsive woman at a Lancaster home in July.

The 49-year-old woman’s autopsy revealed she was murdered. according to Chief Don Roper.

“This morning, investigators obtained warrants charging Donnie Ray Birchfield Jr. with the murder of Shirley Ann Arnsdorff,” he said.

Lancaster Police said Arnsdorff was found lying unresponsive on the suspect’s home and was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives said Birchfield kept her and three other adults in the basement of his home against their will for years.

“I hate to think people are doing that to other people,” said Rodney Beverly, a Lancaster resident.

Birchfield was originally charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult, false imprisonment, financial crimes against the victims, and even domestic violence for allegedly keeping a girlfriend captive in the basement.

Friday, he was also charged with first-degree sexual conduct and murder.

Warrants say the suspect “was responsible for the victim’s care and well-being,” but he took “intentional acts that led to the victim’s death.”

“I hope they get what they’re looking for,” Beverly said. “The justice they need.”

One of the victim’s relatives told Channel 9’s Tina Terry that the murder victim was married to her brother.

Last month, she told Terry that the couple had been missing for years before she learned they were both being held captive.

