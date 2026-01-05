Man facing 7 charges after woman asks Huntersville Police for help

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police received a request for help from a female subject while conducting a traffic stop on Thursday, leading to an arrest in an apartment parking lot.

Around 4:20 a.m., Huntersville Police responded to the request for help, leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Kevin O’Brian Williamson.

Officers found Williamson in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident. During their investigation, police said they seized a Glock 43X handgun, two 9mm magazines, thirty-seven rounds of 9mm ammunition, about 11 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 10 grams of suspected marijuana, and various items associated with drug use.

Williamson was charged with multiple offenses, police said, including assault on a female, assault by strangulation, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

He is in custody awaiting further legal proceedings regarding the charges filed against him. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

