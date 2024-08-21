Local

Man finds hiding spot for $2M winning lottery ticket to protect it from his dog

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH — Cristen Breton, of Salisbury, stashed his winning $2 million scratch-off ticket in his microwave to keep it safe, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery said on Wednesday.

“The cashier told me to go home and not tell anyone,” said Breton. “I put the ticket in the microwave to protect it from my dog.”

Breton bought his $20 Platinum ticket from Fast Stop of East Spencer on Andrews Street in Salisbury.

“I went into the store and bought three tickets,” said Breton. “The third one won. I thought it was a joke.”

Breton chose the lump sum of $1.2 million and took home $858,000 after taxes.

“The only thing I want to do is help my mom,” said Breton. “She deserves this.”

Breton also plans to repair his home.

Platinum debuted in August 2022 with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Breton won the last top prize.

