Man found not guilty in Shelby double-murder case

SHELBY, N.C. — A jury found Morris Abraham not guilty on all charges in connection with a three-year-old’s death in Shelby back in 2016.

The jury declined to convict Abraham on charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Prosecutors had alleged that Abraham, who was on trial this week, hatched a plan with his brother and girlfriend to steal drugs. In the process, a preschool child and a woman who happened to be spending the night at the house were killed.

Abraham defiantly claimed he is not guilty.

“I had nothing to do with it,” he said in court Tuesday.

On Thursday, the jury returned their verdict and said Abraham wasn’t guilty.

Charges are still pending for Abraham’s girlfriend, who testified against him.

His brother, Mario Wilson, has been convicted of murder, but he is appealing.

(VIDEO: Fake plastic gun found at Kannapolis Middle School; lockdown lifted)

Fake plastic gun found at Kannapolis Middle School; lockdown lifted

©2025 Cox Media Group