Man found shot to death inside car at church parking lot, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after Hickory police found a man dead inside a car in the parking lot of a church/preschool.

>>Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for updates.

Police found Mason Cole Pridemore, 22, of Hickory, shot to death at about 10 p.m. Thursday inside the car at 1405 19th Ave. NE.

Investigators don’t believe there is a connection to the church. No one is in custody.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story.

VIDEO: Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 70 near Hickory

Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 70 near Hickory

©2025 Cox Media Group