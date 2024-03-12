Man hit, killed by car while trying to cross busy east Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A man died after being hit by a car while trying to cross a multi-lane road Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police were called around 9:15 p.m. to Albemarle Road near Farm Pond Lane, where they found a man lying in the middle of the road. A car with front-end damage remained at the scene.

The man, 67-year-old Charles Evans Frazier, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives believe Frazier was trying to cross Albemarle road when he was hit by a driver. Frazier was not in a crosswalk, they said.

CMPD did not say if any charges will be filed in the case.

Police asked anyone with information, including witnesses, to call Det. Sessoms at 704-432-2169, extension 3. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

