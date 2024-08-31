Man killed after vehicle overturns in Ashe County, troopers say

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Ashe County Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Clint Gilley Road near Heavenly Mountain View.

Troopers said a 1965 Chevrolet truck loaded with gravel was backing down Heavenly Mountain View, drove off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned. It eventually came to rest on Clint Gilley Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet, John Charles Shoemake, died at the scene., according to troopers.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

